Friday, May 28, 2021
San Antonio’s Central Market grocery store debuts curbside and delivery services Friday
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM
click image
-
Instagram / godzilla_banzai
-
Central Market Broadway has implemented curbside and home delivery services.
The pandemic has changed the way folks do their grocery shopping
, and high-end Central Market is getting in on the action.
San Antonio’s only Central Market location Friday became the latest location out of 250 H-E-B and Central Market stores to implement curbside and home delivery services, offering delivery to 16 zip codes surrounding the Alamo Heights-area store.
As the new service is rolled out, Central Market customers can try it with no pickup or delivery fees on the first four orders when using the new Central Market mobile app
.
Central Market is located at 4821 Broadway, and is open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Curbside appointments, which are available starting May 28, can be made anytime online for pickup between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: H-E-B, Central Market, curbside, home delivery, services, grocery store, contactless, virtual shopping, launch, debut, San Antonio, Image, Image