Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Bubby’s Jewish Soul Food will bring traditional family recipes to North Central San Antonio this fall

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM

Bubby's Jewish Soul Food will using recipes sourced from family archives.
  • Instagram / bubbysjsf
  • Bubby's Jewish Soul Food will using recipes sourced from family archives.
Jason and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske, proprietors of Bubby's Jewish Soul Food, will introduce the Alamo City to traditional Jewish fare this fall via recipes from family archives.

Naturally, that will include some from their very own bubbies, or grandmothers.



The married business partners unveiled plans for the restaurant, located at 12730 NW Military Highway, two weeks ago on social media and have seen a flurry of online activity since.

"We will open the first week of September," Jason Nuttall-Fiske said. "Just in time for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur."
click to enlarge Jason (left) and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske, will introduce the Alamo City to traditional Jewish fare via Bubby's Jewish Soul Food. - COURTESY PHOTO / JASON NUTTALL-FISKE
  • Courtesy Photo / Jason Nuttall-Fiske
  • Jason (left) and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske, will introduce the Alamo City to traditional Jewish fare via Bubby's Jewish Soul Food.
The 1,700-square-foot eatery will feature counter seating and patio space for 30 guests. Diners will be able to nosh on handcrafted bagels, bialys and babkas as well as a slew of sandwiches, soups and deli counter items.

“We’re feeling a wonderful combination of elation and absolute terror, it’s funny that the line between the two is so fine,” Jason Nuttall-Fiske added. “It’s thrilling that so many people are so excited about a genuine Jewish deli coming to San Antonio.”

The fare will all be made in-house, curated from handwritten recipes passed down to the pair from relatives. Examples of the soul food offerings include Bubby Edna’s Matzo Balls and Bubby Christine’s Deviled Egg Salad.

Bubby’s Jewish Soul Food will also offer Friday Shabbat packages, so that folks who honor the Jewish Day of Rest can do so with traditional eats.

Bubby's Jewish Soul Food will using recipes sourced from family archives.
  • Facebook / Bubby's Jewish Soul Food
  • Bubby's Jewish Soul Food will using recipes sourced from family archives.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

