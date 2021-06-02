Vista Brewing opens new tasting room and beer garden on San Antonio’s West Side

click image
Vista Brewing
Vista Brewing has opened a San Antonio beer garden and tasting room.
, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, has extended its reach to San Antonio with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden.
The brewery hosted a May 29 grand opening
for its new spot inside the West Side's Warehouse 5 artisan space. In addition to serving up its own beers, the brewery also offers Texas-produced wine and cider and food from local vendors.
Moving forward, Vista's tasting room will offer bites from a rotating line up of food trucks and vendors, including Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken and Reese Bros. BBQ.
Since opening in 2018, the brewery — located on 21 acres an hour or so north of San Antonio — has been named 2018’s Best New Brewpub by the Austin Beer Guide and 2019 Brewery of the Year by CultureMap Austin.
The San Antonio location marks the business' second outward expansion, following the opening of a tasting room in the town of Bee Cave last September.
Warehouse 5, a former factory transformed into lofts and business spaces, also houses popular specialty coffee shop Shotgun Roasters. Vista Brewing is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
