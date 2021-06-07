Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 7, 2021

Texas bakery comes under fire for rainbow Pride Month cookies, but crowds step up to support it

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click image East Texas bakery Confections received hateful messages after posting on social media about its Pride Month cookies. - FACEBOOK / CONFECTIONS
  • Facebook / Confections
  • East Texas bakery Confections received hateful messages after posting on social media about its Pride Month cookies.
When East Texas bakery Confections posted to Facebook to spread a message of “More love, Less hate,” owners Dawn and Miranda Dolder weren’t expecting to receive the latter in spades.

But after a post highlighting the shop’s special rainbow-striped Pride Month sweets, the Dolder sisters revealed that they'd gotten backlash in the form of lost social media followers and cancelled business.



“Today has been hard. Really hard,” reads a Facebook post from Thursday. “… My heart is heavy. Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said ‘more love, less hate’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”

Confections received hateful messages in response to the Pride cookies, and one customer even cancelled an order of five dozen cookies that had already been produced and were awaiting pickup, according to its posts.

However, when news of the negative response spread, the community rallied, lining up around the block to purchase sweet treats in support, according to the owners' posts. The outpouring was so great that the business was forced to close early to meet demand.

“We’ve sold out,” Dawn Dolder wrote via Facebook on Saturday. “All this attention on our small business is very humbling… in the 11 years we’ve been open, we’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

After the bakery ran out of items to sell, customers instead donated to local animal rescues in its name, the owners also said. The sisters — and their “fabulous baker Felicia” — are still baking the rainbow cookie, they added.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
San Antonio C&W icon George Chambers backed touring stars and lost band members to them too
Portrait Power: Blue Star Contemporary revisits an age-old tradition with ‘The Sitter’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. La Maceta Tapatio, Bubby's Jewish Soul Food: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  2. Downtown restaurant Domingo offers pricy viewing packages for San Antonio’s Fiesta River Parade Read More

  3. San Antonio-owned Saint Maya tequila debuts at local liquor stores, sells out in a day Read More

  4. Budding chefs can now earn a plant-based culinary degree at Central Texas school Read More

  5. Texas Monthly names San Antonio spot Chela’s Tacos one of '11 Great Taquerias Owned by Women' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation