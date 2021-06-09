Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal hosting free grad party for Thomas Jefferson High School seniors

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM

click image Local chef Edward Villarreal will host a pop-up parking lot party for TJHS graduating Seniors. - INSTAGRAM / HOMEGROWNCHEFTV
  • Instagram / homegrowncheftv
  • Local chef Edward Villarreal will host a pop-up parking lot party for TJHS graduating Seniors.
San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal will celebrate Thomas Jefferson High School's class of 2021 this Wednesday with a free pop-up parking lot party at Jefferson Bodega, located five minutes from campus.

Villarreal, who helms the online cooking series "Homegrown Chef," joined forces with Jamie Gonzalez-Stevens of Big State Produce to serve up “hood food” such as al pastor quesadillas, chili cheese fries, nachos and hot dogs to grads and their families. Big State also donated supplies for a fruit cup bar and cold aguas frescas.



The food is free to graduating seniors who show school ID, but family members and other well-wishers will need to pay $5 per item.

Though neither Villarreal nor Gonzales-Stevens are Jeff alumni, the pair view the celebration as a chance to support the neighborhood where they grew up.

"We're both big on community like that," Gonzalez-Stevens told the Current.
"[Villarreal] went to Lanier and I went to Antonian, but this is a neighborhood we've run around in our whole lives. The kids and the neighborhood deserve it."

click image The party will take place at Jefferson Bodega, about 5 minutes from Jefferson High School. - INSTAGRAM / JEFFERSONBODEGA
  • Instagram / jeffersonbodega
  • The party will take place at Jefferson Bodega, about 5 minutes from Jefferson High School.
Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave. The festivities, which run 6-9 p.m., will include live music and a selfie station.

Erika Vandervort, the parent of a TJHS grad, is spearheading the event. Vandervort is also the leader of Jefferson Bodega Community Outreach, which facilitated the site's recent COVID-safety mural, and founder of the 4Goodness Project, a nonprofit that plans events to bring communities together.

