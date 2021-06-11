Friday, June 11, 2021
Far Northwest San Antonio spot The Rustic adds slew of new $5 options to happy hour menu

By Nina Rangel

Sunny, sweltering weekends are ahead of us, SA, and far Northwest bar and music venue The Rustic is now offering new $5 happy hour options to beat the heat.
Imbibers can choose from frozen house margs, frosé — that’s frozen rosé wine and strawberry sorbet, for those unfamiliar — or a daily rotating frozen flavor for $5 from 3-6 p.m. daily. A tequila popsicle can be added to any frozen tipple for $3 during happy hour.
Folks looking to add a little kick to their marg can try The Rustic’s Legendary option, featuring Osadia Blanco tequila, Patrón Citrónge and a house-made mango popsicle, for $9 during happy hour. That top-shelf marg usually runs $15.
The indoor-outdoor venue is also offering $5 happy hour bites, including wild boar meatballs with jalapeño jam, deviled eggs and queso.
