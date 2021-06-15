Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Cheba Hut, San Antonio’s first marijuana-themed sandwich shop, will open June 28

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHEBAHUT_SANANTONIO
  • Instagram / chebahut_sanantonio
The Alamo City will soon gain its first weed-themed sandwich “joint” at the end of the month: Cheba Hut.

San Antonio franchisees Steve Bales and Bria Lattimore are hoping the Arizona-based chain's playful setting — its eateries include a full bar and indoor and outdoor seating — and themed menu will appeal to local diners.



The shop will offer a variety of “toasted” subs such as the Sensei Kush, which features bacon, honey sriracha, mayo, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato and house dressing on the chain’s proprietary hand-rolled sandwich bread.

click image Cheba Hut's Jamaican Red sandwich features spicy chicken breast, green peppers, jalapeño, black olives and cheddar cheese. - INSTAGRAM / CHEBAHUT
  • Instagram / chebahut
  • Cheba Hut's Jamaican Red sandwich features spicy chicken breast, green peppers, jalapeño, black olives and cheddar cheese.
The shop will also offer a munchies menu, replete with dazed-and-confused-worthy bites such as soft pretzel nuggets and sauced meatballs. Drinks are billed as "Cottonmouth Cures" and include sodas, iced tea and Kool-Aid.

The new Chef Hut at 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway will be the chain's third Texas franchise. It's slated to open June 28.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gus’s Fried Chicken to open first San Antonio location in Southtown June 21 Read More

  2. San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza Read More

  3. San Antonio staple El Mirasol now serving up hangover-busting weekend breakfast menu Read More

  4. SipIt Daiquiris To-Go now serving boozy frozen drinks on San Antonio’s far West Side Read More

  5. Ambler, the new eatery inside San Antonio’s Hotel Contessa, now open after renovations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation