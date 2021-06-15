Cheba Hut, San Antonio’s first marijuana-themed sandwich shop, will open June 28

click image Instagram / chebahut_sanantonio

click image Instagram / chebahut

Cheba Hut's Jamaican Red sandwich features spicy chicken breast, green peppers, jalapeño, black olives and cheddar cheese.

The Alamo City will soon gain its first weed-themed sandwich “joint” at the end of the month: Cheba Hut.San Antonio franchisees Steve Bales and Bria Lattimore are hoping the Arizona-based chain's playful setting — its eateries include a full bar and indoor and outdoor seating — and themed menu will appeal to local diners.The shop will offer a variety of “toasted” subs such as the Sensei Kush, which features bacon, honey sriracha, mayo, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato and house dressing on the chain’s proprietary hand-rolled sandwich bread.The shop will also offer a munchies menu, replete with dazed-and-confused-worthy bites such as soft pretzel nuggets and sauced meatballs. Drinks are billed as "Cottonmouth Cures" and include sodas, iced tea and Kool-Aid.The new Chef Hut at 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway will be the chain's third Texas franchise. It's slated to open June 28.