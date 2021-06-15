Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

These San Antonio restaurants are serving up Father’s Day specials and menus

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM

Vista Brewing will partner with other SA vendors for a dad-tastic Father's Day event.
  • Instagram / vistabrewingsatx
  • Vista Brewing will partner with other SA vendors for a dad-tastic Father's Day event.
Whether he helped you fix busted pipes during February’s winter storm or just kept you sane with DIY home-repair help during quarantine, it’s safe to say your father figures deserve some serious love this weekend.

Sunday, June 20 is Father’s Day, and at least six noteworthy San Antonio dining spots are offering sweet deals and events for the dad — or dad-like dude — in your life.



Hoppy Monk will hold a tapping party for Austin-based 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op.
  • Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
  • Hoppy Monk will hold a tapping party for Austin-based 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op.
The Hoppy Monk will welcome Austin-based 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op for a tapping party to usher in six of its new brews. The Northside eatery will also offer its Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., meaning folks can treat Pops to brunch items pretty much all day. Just keep in mind that the Monk is a 21-and-over spot after 7 p.m. The Hoppy Monk, 1010 N. Loop 1604 East, thehoppymonk.com.

Dog & Pony Grill will hold a Yacht-y by Nature event featuring yacht rock tunes from DJ GrossYall.
  • Facebook / Dog & Pony
  • Dog & Pony Grill will hold a Yacht-y by Nature event featuring yacht rock tunes from DJ GrossYall.
Dog & Pony Grill in Boerne will hold an event dubbed Yacht-y by Nature that will feature yacht rock tunes from DJ GrossYall, along with a menu fit for a king. We’re talking fried alligator with creamy Valentina sauce, chicken and waffles and an Ol’ Man Brunch, featuring chicken fried steak, two fried eggs and tater tots. The huge indoor-outdoor venue features a dog park and play area for the kiddos, so the whole fam will have something to do. Dog & Pony Grill, 1481 S Main St, Boerne, dogandponygrill.com.

Vista Brewing will partner with Tun Tuns Pork Cuts for a dad-tastic Father's Day event.
  • Instagram / tuntuns_pork_cuts
  • Vista Brewing will partner with Tun Tuns Pork Cuts for a dad-tastic Father's Day event.
Vista Brewing San Antonio may be new to San Antonio, but the beer garden isn’t wasting time catering to beer-loving dads. On Saturday and Sunday, the new spot will offer eats from Tun Tuns Pork Cuts, as well as brews of both the beer and coffee variety. Shotgun House Roasters, housed in the same complex, will be on hand for java jolts. Get your facepalms and eye rolls ready for the Dad joke battle that's also on the menu. Vista Brewing San Antonio, 1333 Buena Vista St., vistabrewingtx.com.

Perry's three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper.
  • Instagram / perryssteakhouse
  • Perry’s three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will open early Sunday to offer a fancy AF off-menu prime rib. The $50, 16-ounce cut will be chargrilled, then caramelized and crusted, and topped with Perry’s signature steak butter. The eatery will also offer its three-course pork chop Sunday supper from 4 p.m. to close. The $40-per-person dinner includes the guest’s choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop and a trio of desserts. Both the prime rib special and the pork chops will be available for dine-in and to-go. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, perryssteakhouse.com.

The Rustic will offer brunch and live music Sunday.
  • Photo Courtesy The Rustic
  • The Rustic will offer brunch and live music Sunday.
The Rustic will offer brunch and live music Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For $16.95 per person, guests can celebrate with a family-style meal of avocado toast, country-baked eggs, hot chicken, smoked grits and donuts as well as mimosa and Aperol spritz carafes and bloody mary, bellini and sangria pitchers. The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, therustic.com.
Freebirds World Burrito will offer hungry dads a complimentary upgrade.
  • Photo Courtesy Freebirds
  • Freebirds World Burrito will offer hungry dads a complimentary upgrade.
Freebirds World Burrito will offer hungry dads a complimentary upgrade from a regular burrito to a Monster-sized one on Father's Day. Go big on the big day, right? Kids will also eat free with the purchase of an entrée. Upgrades are available exclusively in-store at any of the six Alamo City locations. Freebirds World Burrito, Multiple Locations, freebirds.com.


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

