These San Antonio restaurants are serving up Father’s Day specials and menus

Whether he helped you fix busted pipes during February’s winter storm or just kept you sane with DIY home-repair help during quarantine, it’s safe to say your father figures deserve some serious love this weekend.Sunday, June 20 is Father’s Day, and at least six noteworthy San Antonio dining spots are offering sweet deals and events for the dad — or dad-like dude — in your life.will welcome Austin-based 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op for a tapping party to usher in six of its new brews. The Northside eatery will also offer its Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., meaning folks can treat Pops to brunch items pretty much all day. Just keep in mind that the Monk is a 21-and-over spot after 7 p.m.in Boerne will hold an event dubbed Yacht-y by Nature that will feature yacht rock tunes from DJ GrossYall, along with a menu fit for a king. We’re talking fried alligator with creamy Valentina sauce, chicken and waffles and an Ol’ Man Brunch, featuring chicken fried steak, two fried eggs and tater tots. The huge indoor-outdoor venue features a dog park and play area for the kiddos, so the whole fam will have something to do.may be new to San Antonio, but the beer garden isn’t wasting time catering to beer-loving dads. On Saturday and Sunday, the new spot will offer eats from Tun Tuns Pork Cuts, as well as brews of both the beer and coffee variety. Shotgun House Roasters, housed in the same complex, will be on hand for java jolts. Get your facepalms and eye rolls ready for the Dad joke battle that's also on the menu.will open early Sunday to offer a fancy AF off-menu prime rib. The $50, 16-ounce cut will be chargrilled, then caramelized and crusted, and topped with Perry’s signature steak butter. The eatery will also offer its three-course pork chop Sunday supper from 4 p.m. to close. The $40-per-person dinner includes the guest’s choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop and a trio of desserts. Both the prime rib special and the pork chops will be available for dine-in and to-go.will offer brunch and live music Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For $16.95 per person, guests can celebrate with a family-style meal of avocado toast, country-baked eggs, hot chicken, smoked grits and donuts as well as mimosa and Aperol spritz carafes and bloody mary, bellini and sangria pitchers.will offer hungry dads a complimentary upgrade from a regular burrito to a Monster-sized one on Father's Day. Go big on the big day, right? Kids will also eat free with the purchase of an entrée. Upgrades are available exclusively in-store at any of the six Alamo City locations.