Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Wayback Burgers will offer free chocolate shakes at both San Antonio locations on June 21
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Locals can indulge in a free hand-dipped chocolate milkshake from Wayback Burgers next Monday.
The Alamo City has only seen the beginning of scorching temps, and those looking to beat the heat via frosty treats can do so at local Wayback Burgers locations next Monday.
The Connecticut-based chain — which offers classic American fare such as burgers and hot dogs — will host their annual “Free Shake Day” promotion on June 21, the first full day of summer. Guests with a cocoa craving will be able to indulge in a free hand-dipped chocolate milkshake at no cost during the daylong promotion.
To sweeten the deal, Wayback Burgers will also give away Shake Koozies to the first 50 guests at each location.
San Antonio's original Wayback location is at 1723 North Loop 410 East, and a second recently opened
at 3142 Pat Booker Road. A third is in the works at 11707 Bandera Road, according to the chain’s website
.
