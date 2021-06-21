New San Antonio bar Chismosas brings Mexico-inspired food and drinks, cheeky decor to North Side

click image Instagram / sanantoniobarsofficial

If you grew up in San Antonio, you may know the term "chismosa" is often tied to an abuela or tía who has a penchant for knowing — and sharing — everyone’s business.But that term may take on a new meaning with the opening of Chismosas Cantina y Comida Texicana, a new North Side establishment that held a soft opening over the weekend. This Chismosas serves up cocktails and Mexico-inspired eats in a sexy lounge with a spacious patio.Menu items include the Carne con Mac, which features a surprising combination of macaroni and cheese and carne guisada, and street tacos heaped with fresh avocado, cilantro and cotija cheese.Booze offerings run the gamut from aguas fresca-based cocktails to fresh, from-scratch margaritas. Beer and wine are also available.The restaurant itself is adorned with multiple red lips, which are used as both couches and wall hangings.Located at 14355 Blanco Road, Chismosas is open Monday 5-11 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight.