San Antonio-based chain Burger Boy giving out free Fiesta medals this week

click image Instagram / burgerboysa

San Antonio-based chain Burger Boy will dole out free Fiesta medals this week.

Spread the word! STARTING TOMORROW, get a free Fiesta Medal with a purchase of any meal between June 22 - 25 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Each store has their own colored medal. Can you collect them all? pic.twitter.com/51clyRhwso — Burger Boy (@BurgerBoySA) June 21, 2021

Fiesta medal chasers, listen up: each of San Antonio-based Burger Boy's four locations is handing out free, location-specific medals with every meal purchase.The chain known for its old-fashioned burgers and rich milkshakes is giving away a different color of medal at each of its locations, presenting an apparent challenge to die-hard Fiesta flair fanatics to snag the entire collection.The offer runs 2-4 p.m. daily through Friday, June 25.Burger Boy recently expanded its footprint, opening a pair of new spots — one on the corner of Loop 1604 and Liberty Field and another at 151 W. Bitters Road in North Central San Antonio.Two more Burger Boy locations, including one on South New Braunfels Avenue and one near Live Oak, are also in development.