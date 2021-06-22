Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

San Antonio gin aficionados can now try a fancy Scottish version distilled with sugar kelp

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 1:37 PM

click image San Antonio gin aficionados can now try a fancy Scottish sauce distilled with sugar kelp. - INSTAGRAM / ISLEOFHARRISDISTILLERS
  • Instagram / isleofharrisdistillers
  • San Antonio gin aficionados can now try a fancy Scottish sauce distilled with sugar kelp.
The bracing botanical flavors of gin are part of what makes Tom Collins, gin rickey and el chapo cocktails refreshing summertime sippers.

Now, just in time for scorching summer temps, a fancy Scottish gin has arrived on U.S. shores for the first time with a promise of distinct coastal notes.



Multi-award-winning Isle of Harris Gin is made with a range of expected botanicals, including juniper, coriander and bitter orange peel. The novel twist here is that it's also flavored with sugar kelp. Yep, seaweed.

click image Isle of Harris' sugar kelp is sustainably harvested by Lewis Mackenzie, a local Scottish diver. - INSTAGRAM / ISLEOFHARRISDISTILLERS
  • Instagram / isleofharrisdistillers
  • Isle of Harris' sugar kelp is sustainably harvested by Lewis Mackenzie, a local Scottish diver.
The resulting liquor offers a well-defined juniper note, as well as fresh citrus notes of orange, lime and grapefruit, according to tasting notes from the distillery. The kelp adds complexity via a dry maritime element.

Isle of Harris Gin hails from the small harbor village of Tarbert, off Scotland’s far northwestern coast. Currently, 750ml bottles are available for $65 at Joe Saglimbeni Fine Wines and Spirits, 638 W. Rhapsody Dr., and San Antonio's Twin Liquors locations.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio dining staple Luby's sells cafeteria business for $28.7 million Read More

  2. New San Antonio bar Chismosas brings Mexico-inspired food and drinks, cheeky decor to North Side Read More

  3. Amid chicken wing shortage, Texas-based Wingstop debuts thigh-based delivery brand Read More

  4. Nationally lauded San Antonio restaurant Mixtli to open in new Southtown digs Tuesday Read More

  5. San Antonio bartender to host citrus-free summer drink pop up for drinkers with ingredient sensitivities Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation