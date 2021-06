San Antonio will gain its first revolving sushi bar with new spot planned for Alamo Quarry Market

click image Instagram / kurasushi_usa

Kura Sushi is planning a location in San Antonio's Alamo Quarry Market.

The revolving sushi bar, a staple of modern Japanese food culture, is about to make its debut in the Alamo City, thanks to a future Kura Sushi location, the San Antonio Business Journal reports Kura Sushi — a Japan-based chain that offers sushi carried along on a revolving conveyor belt — will open a location in the Alamo Quarry Market at 255 E. Basse Road, #384, according to. The space formerly housed a Papouli's Greek Grill location.A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation calls for a $1.2 million remodel that includes tearing down existing structures and installing new equipment. Thereached out to the chain for confirmation but didn't hear back by press time.Kura Sushi has 32 locations in the U.S., including eight in Texas. The closest location is in Austin.