Charity Taco Rumble will determine whether San Antonio or Austin chefs make the best tacos

click image
-
Instagram / buchosatx
-
Chefs Gino Vidal (L) and Jerry Moreno of ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare will represent San Antonio in the Taco Rumble.
Folks must have gotten tired of debating whether San Antonio or Austin makes the best tacos, because the San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance is staging its first-ever Taco Rumble to settle the matter.
The Thursday, July 15 charity event is exactly what it sounds like. It pits nine Alamo City taco slingers against eight from Austin, in a bid to prove which city best represents the Tex-Mex staple. It will take place from 7:30-10 p.m at The Espee, the St. Paul Square venue formerly called Sunset Station.
In the inaugural showdown, SA favorites including ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare, Carnitas Lonja, Chela’s Tacos and Lala’s Gorditas will fire up their comals against Austin outfits including Asador, Carnitas El Guero, R19 Taqueria and Texsueño.
The Rumble is a fundraiser for the San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance
, a culinary nonprofit dedicated to supporting the South Texas food and beverage community. Proceeds will fund a grant program for chefs, farmers and artisan producers.
San Antonio’s DJ Catwalk will provide the tunes, while attendees and judges including including Latin Grammy Award-nominated musician Gina Chavez, SA influencer Stephanie Guerra and Texas Eats
host David Elder vote for their faves.
The event will feature a selection of wines, craft beers and premium spirit tastings. Bakery Lorraine, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Paletería San Antonio will provide sweets.
Tickets to the event
range from $65 to $150, the latter scoring the VIP experience, details of which are located on the website.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.