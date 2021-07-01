Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM

Taco Cabana has been sold to California Jack in the Box franchisee for $85 million. - INSTAGRAM / TACO CABANA
  • Instagram / Taco Cabana
  • Taco Cabana has been sold to California Jack in the Box franchisee for $85 million.
First Whataburger sold a major stake to a Chicago investor, and now Tex-Mex giant Taco Cabana's ownership is headed West.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, the owner of the iconic San Antonio-based chain, revealed Thursday that it’s selling the 148-store business to franchise operator Yadav Enterprises of Fremont, California.



Taco Cabana officials confirmed to the San Antonio Business Journal that the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will remain headquartered in the Alamo City after the deal's expected closure this fall.

The sale will allow Dallas-based Fiesta to focus on its Caribbean restaurant chain Pollo Tropical, which is based in Florida, officials with the ownership group said.

Yadav Enterprises is the largest Jack in the Box franchisee and one of the largest Denny’s and TGI Friday’s operators.

Of Taco Cabana’s 148 locations, 142 are company-owned in Texas and six are franchised in New Mexico.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Comic Gabriel Iglesias says his San Antonio residency marks his escape from COVID house arrest
On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing is marketing a 1,776-pack of beer, 'because 1,777 seemed excessive' Read More

  3. Las Vegas-based Capriotti's sandwich chain will open first San Antonio store this summer Read More

  4. Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos poised to open its fifth San Antonio location in July Read More

  5. This fall, a new Texas law will allow stores to sell beer, wine earlier on Sundays Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation