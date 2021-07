San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million

Instagram / Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has been sold to California Jack in the Box franchisee for $85 million.

First Whataburger sold a major stake to a Chicago investor, and now Tex-Mex giant Taco Cabana's ownership is headed West.Fiesta Restaurant Group, the owner of the iconic San Antonio-based chain, revealed Thursday that it’s selling the 148-store business to franchise operator Yadav Enterprises of Fremont, California.Taco Cabana officials confirmed to the San Antonio Business Journal that the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will remain headquartered in the Alamo City after the deal's expected closure this fall.The sale will allow Dallas-based Fiesta to focus on its Caribbean restaurant chain Pollo Tropical, which is based in Florida, officials with the ownership group said.Yadav Enterprises is the largest Jack in the Box franchisee and one of the largest Denny’s and TGI Friday’s operators.Of Taco Cabana’s 148 locations, 142 are company-owned in Texas and six are franchised in New Mexico.