Seasoning brand Tajín, a San Antonio favorite, launching new hot sauces, including Chamoy flavor

Courtesy Tajín International Corporation

Tajín is launching a pair of hot sauces, including a Chamoy flavor.

San Antonio has no shortage of spots to snag a beer or cocktail dressed with spicy Tajín seasoning, and now the beloved brand has branched out into hot sauce.The brand's new condiment comes in both a mild and a fruity chamoy variety.Tajín Mild Hot Sauce is made with a "blend of 100% natural chilies, lime juice and sea salt," just like it’s sprinkle-ready predecessor, according to the company. The squeezable sauce is meant to dress up savory snacks such as tortilla chips, chicken wings, pizza and micheladas.Meanwhile, Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce is made with the same ingredients but features a fruity angle, thanks to the addition of apricots — a key ingredient in puckery chamoy. That variety is intended to pair with sweet snacks such as fresh fruit, smoothies, paletas and mangonadas.Both Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Mild Hot Sauce are available now on Amazon for around $8.We'll let you know when we spot them on local store shelves. Because we're guessing it's only a matter of time.