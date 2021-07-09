Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 9, 2021

Giant new beer garden Camp 1604 coming to Northwest San Antonio this fall

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click image Camp 1604 is set to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side this fall. - INSTAGRAM / CAMP1604_TX
  • Instagram / camp1604_tx
  • Camp 1604 is set to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side this fall.
The area around Northwest San Antonio's Rim Crossing Entertainment District will gain another attraction in September — a massive new indoor-outdoor beer garden called Camp 1604, MySA reports.

Austin-based KPG Hospitality, which is also developing the adjacent Kung Fu Saloon restaurant and arcade, expects to open Camp 1604 this summer. The focus will be on San Antonio and Austin beers.



Inspired by camping, the new beer garden will feature a 4,000-square foot indoor bar plus an 8,000-square-foot outdoor space filled with oak trees, picnic tables and camping chairs, according to MySA. It's located at 5535 North Loop 1604.

“It's going to be a really big complex," KPG Hospitality marketing representative Bri Domowitz told the news site. "We are excited. We hope to bring an atmosphere where it feels like you're taking your friend to a national park. We want you to have that relaxed feeling you get when you're looking over mountains.”


Kung Fu Saloon and Camp 1604 will also share a patio that will offer yard games and seating. The Texas-based arcade-meets-restaurant chain is expected to open the SA location this summer.

Domowitz told MySA that the group also wanted Camp 1604 to open this summer, but rain delays pushed back the project until fall.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid to compete in special series of Food Network's Chopped Read More

  2. Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks Read More

  3. New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend Read More

  4. These San Antonio businesses are celebrating Independence Day with food-centric events Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation