Giant new beer garden Camp 1604 coming to Northwest San Antonio this fall

click image
-
Instagram / camp1604_tx
-
Camp 1604 is set to open on San Antonio’s Northwest side this fall.
The area around Northwest San Antonio's Rim Crossing Entertainment District will gain another attraction in September — a massive new indoor-outdoor beer garden called Camp 1604, MySA reports
.
Austin-based KPG Hospitality, which is also developing the adjacent Kung Fu Saloon
restaurant and arcade, expects to open Camp 1604 this summer. The focus will be on San Antonio and Austin beers.
Inspired by camping, the new beer garden will feature a 4,000-square foot indoor bar plus an 8,000-square-foot outdoor space filled with oak trees, picnic tables and camping chairs, according to MySA. It's located at 5535 North Loop 1604.
“It's going to be a really big complex," KPG Hospitality marketing representative Bri Domowitz told the news site. "We are excited. We hope to bring an atmosphere where it feels like you're taking your friend to a national park. We want you to have that relaxed feeling you get when you're looking over mountains.”
Kung Fu Saloon and Camp 1604 will also share a patio that will offer yard games and seating. The Texas-based arcade-meets-restaurant chain is expected to open the SA location this summer.
Domowitz told MySA that the group also wanted Camp 1604 to open this summer, but rain delays pushed back the project until fall.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.