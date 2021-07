Michelada Festival will bring the iconic beer cocktail, music and more to San Antonio on July 17

click to enlarge Shutterstock

This year's Michelada Festival will take place at east-of-downtown entertainment venue The Espee, formerly Sunset Station.

Gear up for michelada madness, SA, because it's coming your way.Fans of the spicy beer cocktail will be able to indulge in numerous samples of at this year’s Michelada Festival, which will also bring DJ sets, vendors and more to east-of-downtown entertainment venue The Espee on Saturday, July 17.Michelada maestros will serve up their signature concoctions, which fans know are more complex than just beer and tomato juice. While traditionally made with with those two ingredients plus lime juice, spice and chili peppers, the beloved South Texas beverage has is open to wide interpretation.Attendees can limber up their dancing muscles with michies in anticipation of the Divas of Freestyle Concert , according to the event’s ticketing website . That evening show will feature Taylor Dayne, Cynthia, Judy Torres and other EDM performers.To stick around for the concert, folks can upgrade their tickets at the door. The upcharge price was unavailable at press time.