New Braunfels Wurstfest unveils details for 2021 festivities

click image Instagram / wurstfest

The New Braunfels Wurstfest Association shared a rendering of the rebuilt Marketplatz.

Last year was harrowing time for in-person gatherings, but with 2021 well underway, nearby New Braunfels is ready to make the best of the Wurst.Beloved beer-and-sausage celebration New Braunfels Wurstfest will return this fall in all its splendor after two fires damaged its event venue in 2019 and the gathering was was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.The festival's 2021 iteration will take place November 5-14, offering German-themed entertainment, food and fun on the Wurstfest Grounds in Landa Park. The event will be the organizers' 60th.Last year's cancellation over COVID-19 concerns marked the first time New Braunfels had ever scrapped the event. In 2019, two fires broke out on the festival grounds, damaging the Marketplatz where many vendors set up.Folks looking to dust off their lederhosen can peruse the Wurstfest website for information on advance discount ticket purchases, group rates and day discounts. Prospective attendees may also purchase drink tickets on the site.