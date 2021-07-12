Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 12, 2021

New Braunfels Wurstfest unveils details for 2021 festivities

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM

click image The New Braunfels Wurstfest Association shared a rendering of the rebuilt Marketplatz. - INSTAGRAM / WURSTFEST
  • Instagram / wurstfest
  • The New Braunfels Wurstfest Association shared a rendering of the rebuilt Marketplatz.
Last year was harrowing time for in-person gatherings, but with 2021 well underway, nearby New Braunfels is ready to make the best of the Wurst.

Beloved beer-and-sausage celebration New Braunfels Wurstfest will return this fall in all its splendor after two fires damaged its event venue in 2019 and the gathering was was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.



The festival's 2021 iteration will take place November 5-14, offering German-themed entertainment, food and fun on the Wurstfest Grounds in Landa Park. The event will be the organizers' 60th.

Last year's cancellation over COVID-19 concerns marked the first time New Braunfels had ever scrapped the event. In 2019, two fires broke out on the festival grounds, damaging the Marketplatz where many vendors set up.

Folks looking to dust off their lederhosen can peruse the Wurstfest website for information on advance discount ticket purchases, group rates and day discounts. Prospective attendees may also purchase drink tickets on the site.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Giant new beer garden Camp 1604 coming to Northwest San Antonio this fall Read More

  2. Michelada Festival will bring the iconic beer cocktail, music and more to San Antonio on July 17 Read More

  3. Singhs Vietnamese, Smoke BBQ: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. North San Antonio seafood spot Costa Pacifica now offering paleta-ritas to beat the heat Read More

  5. San Antonio eatery The Moon’s Daughters named one of the best in Texas by business travel mag Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation