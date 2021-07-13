Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery to take over San Antonio's recently closed Taco Garage

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click image Wild Barley Kitchen Co.will take over recently-shuttered Lee's El Taco Garage. - INSTAGRAM / WILDBARLEYKITCHENCO
  • Instagram / wildbarleykitchenco
  • Wild Barley Kitchen Co.will take over recently-shuttered Lee's El Taco Garage.
Wild Barley Kitchen Co. — a San Antonio food trailer known for wood-fired sourdough bagels, bread and pizza — will expand its footprint by taking over the spot occupied by the recently shuttered Lee's El Taco Garage.

On Tuesday, the food truck operator announced that it will locate Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery in the Broadway-corridor space, establishing its first brick-and-mortar location.



“It’s been a long few years and we are excited to take the next steps forward towards reaching our dream,” its Instagram post read. "Over the next few months we will be building out our Kitchen and Brewery in the old Taco Garage location.”

Lee's El Taco Garage closed permanently in February. Its operators didn't state a reason for shutting down the restaurant.

Until the permanent Wild Barley location opens, the business will continue selling sourdough-based wares from its food trailer at 2202 Broadway St. The mobile kitchen is open Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

