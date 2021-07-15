Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava will open four San Antonio locations

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM

click image Fast-casual Mediterranean bowl chain Cava moves into town. - INSTAGRAM / CAVA
  • Instagram / cava
  • Fast-casual Mediterranean bowl chain Cava moves into town.
Folks who crave the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean will have another dining option when fast-casual chain Cava expands into San Antonio this fall.

The Washington, D.C.-based brand known for customizable Mediterranean bowls filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to transform four existing Zoe's Kitchen spots into Cava locations, MySA reports.



Cava’s Chipotle-reminiscent model lets customers fill bowls to the brim with their choice of spreads, proteins, dressings and toppings.

The filings for the new Alamo City locations include the Zoe's locations at 11225 Huebner Road, 427 N. Loop 1604 West, 17603 La Cantera Parkway and 999 E. Basse Road, MySA reports.

A Cava spokesperson told MySA that San Antonians can expect to see the first outlet open in mid-September.

The chain operates some 80 locations across the U.S. and produces a line of dips and spreads sold in Whole Foods Market and specialty grocery stores, according to its website.

