Attention San Antonio foodies: spice company looking to hire 'national director of taco relations'

Maryland-based spice purveyor McCormick is looking for a Director of Taco Relations.
Tex-Mex-loving San Antonians looking to get back into the workforce may want to make note of a new job listing.
Maryland-based spice purveyor McCormick has announced that it's looking for someone to take on the role of "director of taco relations."
The prime candidate would be expected to show enthusiasm for tacos — OK, we’re following so far. And
find a way to connect with taco lovers via digital campaigns that encourage them to use McCormick taco seasoning, according to the job description
.
That last part of the deal may not make it the perfect fit for San Anto taco purists. Still, we've got to admit "director of taco relations" would be a novel addition to any resume.
Interested candidates should submit a combined cover letter and resume, along with a video showcasing their personality and passion for tacos. The gig is a part-time, limited-term thing — 20 hours weekly from September to December of this year. But it pays $25,000 per month, which would buy a lot of tacos.
Anyone looking for a career change can find the deets at McCormick's website
, but better act fast. The applications deadline is Tuesday, July 20.
