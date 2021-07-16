Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 16, 2021

Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Paul Petersen serves as chef for upcoming Southtown eatery Bar Loretta. - RICHARD CASTEEL
  • Richard Casteel
  • Paul Petersen serves as chef for upcoming Southtown eatery Bar Loretta.
People frequently use the phrase “rockstar chef” to describe raucous, uber-creative culinary masterminds. Not so many chefs, though, can claim to have given up a chase for rock ’n’ roll fame to focus on their food.

But San Antonio native Paul Petersen, chef at Southtown eatery Bar Loretta, which opens later this summer, did just that. After years pursuing fame and freedom with SA-based heavy alt-rockers Gollum, Petersen put away his drumsticks and picked up a chef coat.



We spoke with Petersen about Bar Loretta, opening post-COVID and what it really means to be a rock star in the kitchen.

What can future guests expect from the experience you’re trying to create?

My food is definitely “fancified,” but we don’t want to be a pretentious restaurant. We want to have that neighborhood feel, so people can feel like they can come in on a Tuesday night, and not just for special occasions. My background is in fine dining, but I feel that fine dining is kind of dead in this day and age. People don’t want stuffy, the white tablecloths and all that. So, service will be attentive but not snobby. There are certainly fine dining elements in my cuisine, but I strive to make it really fun and playful, too. “Approachable” is a big word for us. At the end of the day, we’re right in the middle of the neighborhood, and we’re going to embrace that.

How did COVID-19 affect your opening plan?

The pandemic changed the whole game. We didn’t know what was going to happen from one day to the next, and when you fast forward to today, we’re still seeing the impact. Getting product, from time to time, can be difficult. Prices fluctuate more than usual. We’re opening a little bit late, but that may be a blessing in disguise, because still, to this day, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve just got to keep rolling with the punches, really.

click to enlarge Petersen's Achiote Marinated Salmon “Pastor.” - RICHARD CASTEEL
  • Richard Casteel
  • Petersen's Achiote Marinated Salmon “Pastor.”
Let’s chat about your opening menu. I’m told your style is a little funky.

I’m spinning all sorts of weird stuff these days. For example, we’re going to do a salmon pastor. A play on a pastor taco that … has all the components, but it’s not a taco. It’s just a striking dish. And I’m probably going to get a little crazy and toss some brussels sprouts with chamoy. Serve it with cotija cheese and chili-lime sunflower seeds. We’re having fun, and wanted to stay away from the cheeseball, gimmicky stuff. The brussels with chamoy, as weird as it sounds, just works. We have something to offer that’s new and different, and I think will be welcomed to the neighborhood. We just want to rock ’n’ roll, you know?

That’s a perfect segue. Back in the day, you aspired to be a rock star. I’m curious about how that creative background lent itself to how you think about food.

Chasing rock stardom, I was chasing freedom. The thing about playing rock ’n’ roll music is the creativity that’s involved. That’s what led me to being a chef, is that creativity. A long time ago, I wanted to become a rock star just so I could have enough money to buy my own restaurant. When I realized becoming a rock star wasn’t going to happen, I decided to pack up and chase the other dream. Music and my cuisine is my creativity, my passion. And I do it with heart.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SoHo Wine & Martini Bar departing downtown San Antonio for the suburbs, Castle Hills officials say Read More

  2. Anticipated Chinese restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will open Thursday in San Antonio Read More

  3. Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava will open four San Antonio locations Read More

  4. San Antonio area's Mi Tierra, Los Barrios and Burnt Bean get love on food-focused podcasts Read More

  5. Renowned San Antonio chef James Canter doing Tampa-style Cubano sandwich pop up Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation