Northeast San Antonio will gain a new seafood house this summer with arrival of Mr. Crabby’s

click image Instagram / redhookseafood

McAllen-based Mr. Crabby’s serves up a variety of seafood dishes, including Cajun specialties.

San Antonio seafood lovers may rejoice in the news that South Texas-born Mr. Crabby’s Seafood Kitchen and Bar will soon open a location in the northeastern suburb of Selma.McAllen-based Mr. Crabby’s — which also operates Redhook Seafood at 6759 NW Loop 410 — serves up shrimp boils, crab legs, lobster and oysters in a variety of preparations.According to an extensive menu posted this week to Mr. Crabby’s Facebook page, the new Selma spot will also dole out po’boys, fried catfish, chicken wings, boudin balls, fried alligator and Cajun specialties such as blackened catfish and crawfish étouffée.The eatery will take over the space previously occupied by Houlihan’s at 14601 Interstate 35.Mr. Crabby’s hasn’t yet released a grand opening date. However, according to the restaurant's Facebook page, it aims to be in operation by the end of July.