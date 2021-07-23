Puro shaved ice shop brings its over-the-top raspas to San Antonio’s Northeast side

click image Instagram / iceicebabysa

Ice Ice Baby has opened a new location near MacArthur High School.

Folks who enjoy an icy treat heaped with fresh fruit can now snag one from the second location of Ice Ice Baby, located on the city’s northeast side.The shop — known for vibrant raspas piled high with toppings such as mango, chamoy, pickle and hot Cheetos — took to Instagram Friday to announce the opening of its second location at 3027 MacArthur View, near Douglas MacArthur High School.“THANK YOU SAN ANTONIO for making this possible,” the post read. “ICE ICE BABY #2 is officially [open] for business … We are located at 3027 MacArthur View & we are ready and eager to serve you.”Ice Ice Baby first opened at 2113 Bandera Road in 2017, serving up huge mangonadas, raspas, nachos and chili dogs to SA’s Northwest side.Both locations are now open daily from 1-10 p.m.