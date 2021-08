Texas-based Pizza Hut is latest food chain to debut oddball clothing line, including a $100 tracksuit

click image Instagram / pizzahut

Pizza Hut has launched its first-ever streetwear collection.

Plano-based Pizza Hut has launched its first-ever streetwear collection, including a $100 tracksuit, and the ubiquitous chain has dubbed the clothing items “Hut Couture.”We can’t make this shit up.The collection includes apparel and accessories in the company's trademark red-and-white color scheme, such as sandals boasting a design inspired by Pizza Hut's red roof and checkered tablecloths, as well as a T-shirt that plays off the chain’s Tiffany-style lamps.Hut officials describe the tracksuit as “the true pizza de résistance. Just as crisp as the Original Pan pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis."And it will only set pie enthusiasts back $100.The launch follows a collaboration between Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Cheetos and Adidas, which featured leisurewear pieces in the cheesy chip brand's signature colors, and Panera's recent dip into the swimwear market.Anyone who just can't live without dressing like a Pizza Hut tablecloth can be purchase the brand's new gear from its Hut Shop website