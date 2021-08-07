Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Utah-based Crumbl Cookies will open another north San Antonio location next spring

Posted By on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM

click image Crumbl Cookies franchise will open another north San Antonio location next spring. - INSTAGRAM / CRUMBLCOOKIES
  • Instagram / crumblcookies
  • Crumbl Cookies franchise will open another north San Antonio location next spring.
San Antonians with a sweet tooth will soon have another spot to check out, thanks to Utah-based Crumbl Cookies, know for baking up unique flavors such as dulce de leche and chocolate potato chip.

A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation confirms that the company plans to set up shop at 20811 U.S. Highway 281 near Encino Park. The new location will be the chains third in San Antonio, joining its outposts in Alamo Ranch and Bandera Point outside Loop 1604.



Though the filing projects a finish date of May 2022, Owner Michelle Russell told the Current that the location should be opening in October.

