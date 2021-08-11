Wednesday, August 11, 2021
New seafood joint Mr. Crabby's now open in Northeast San Antonio
Nina Rangel
McAllen-born Mr. Crabby’s Seafood Kitchen and Bar has opened in the northeastern suburb of Selma.
McAllen-born Mr. Crabby’s Seafood Kitchen and Bar has opened in the northeastern suburb of Selma, doling out shrimp boils, crab legs, lobster and oysters in a variety of preparations.
Live Oak City Council held a Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony at the space, located at 14601 IH 35 North, which formerly housed a Houlihan’s. According to an extensive menu posted to the Mr. Crabby’s Facebook page, the new spot will also serve up po’boys, fried catfish, chicken wings, boudin balls, fried alligator and Cajun specialties such as blackened catfish and crawfish étouffée.
Mr. Crabby's is open Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
