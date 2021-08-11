Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Tlahco Mexican Kitchen is opening a second location in San Antonio's Stone Oak neighborhood

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM

click image Tlahco Mexican Kitchen will open a second location in the Stone Oak area this fall. - INSTAGRAM / TLAHCO.MK
  • Instagram / tlahco.mk
  • Tlahco Mexican Kitchen will open a second location in the Stone Oak area this fall.
Popular San Antonio eatery Tlahco Mexican Kitchen will bring its fresh, Mexican flavors to the Stone Oak area this fall, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The second location at 1662 Encino Rio, Suite 100 will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, stretching into late night, the daily reports. The opening date hasn’t been announced, but chef-owner Julio Garcia said the new spot will likely begin serving in September.



According to the daily, the menu will offer the enchiladas, tacos, Mexican moles, grill platters and tortilla soup popular at the original location. It will also add cabrito, cochinita pibil, huitlacoche quesadillas, rib-eye steak and other specialty dishes, plus a full bar.

Tlahco Mexican Kitchen currently operates its original location at 6702 San Pedro Ave., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

