San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. will celebrate first anniversary this month with daylong party

Second Pitch Beer Co. will celebrate its first year in operation with a birthday blowout on August 28.
Northeast San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. will celebrate its first year in business with a Saturday, August 28 blowout featuring beer-themed trivia, artisan vendors, live music and a charity dunk tank.
The celebration will also offer eats from local food trucks, birthday cake, live music and onsite haircuts from Diesel Barbershop.
“We cannot believe the incredible community we have seen grow in only 1 year,” the event’s Facebook page
reads. “We are so lucky and grateful… And we want to pay you back and to celebrate the last year of Second Pitch Beer Company with a great party!”
The brewery was originally called Brew Monkey Beer Co., but adopted a new moniker after a legal dispute with Dripping Springs-area outfit Suds Monkey Brewing Co.
Suds Monkey sued the local brewery in federal court in San Antonio, asking for financial damages from alleged confusion between the names. In the end, the San Antonio company agreed to change its name
to Second Pitch.
“We saw y’all come out in droves to offer support during our name change, and we see y’all in all the little ways too,” the birthday event page said. “We hope that we are paying you back with an excellent pour of beer and a friendly taproom.”
The anniversary event will take place at the brewery, 11935 Starcrest Dr. It will run from noon to 10 p.m.
