San Antonio-based Whataburger the latest food chain to get in on the branded apparel trend

San Antonio-based Whataburger is the latest food chain to get in on the branded apparel trend.
Move over, Cheetos
and Pizza Hut
, San Antonio-based Whataburger has joined the bevy of food brands angling to break into the fashion biz.
We say "angling" here because Whataburger die-hards can now reel in fishing trip-worthy attire in the chain’s signature orange and white color scheme. The new duds are part of a partnership with clothing company Magellan Outdoors.
The limited-edition line includes not just branded short-sleeved fishing shirts, but T-shirts, long-sleeved crew shirts, boat shorts and caps. All of which are available online
and at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across Texas.
Enthusiasts who aren’t afraid of scaring fish away with vibrant orange attire can also receive a free, special-edition Whataburger and Magellan Outdoors table tent when they spend $20 or more in-store on products from the line.
