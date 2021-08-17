Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

San Antonio-based Whataburger the latest food chain to get in on the branded apparel trend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM

Move over, Cheetos and Pizza Hut, San Antonio-based Whataburger has joined the bevy of food brands angling to break into the fashion biz.

We say "angling" here because Whataburger die-hards can now reel in fishing trip-worthy attire in the chain’s signature orange and white color scheme. The new duds are part of a partnership with clothing company Magellan Outdoors.



The limited-edition line includes not just branded short-sleeved fishing shirts, but T-shirts, long-sleeved crew shirts, boat shorts and caps. All of which are available online and at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across Texas.

Enthusiasts who aren’t afraid of scaring fish away with vibrant orange attire can also receive a free, special-edition Whataburger and Magellan Outdoors table tent when they spend $20 or more in-store on products from the line.

