Monday, August 30, 2021

San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park Conservancy to hold free Parktoberfest event next month

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge Parktoberfest will take place September 26. - JON ALONZO FOR THE BRACKENRIDGE PARK CONSERVANCY
  • Jon Alonzo for the Brackenridge Park Conservancy
  • Parktoberfest will take place September 26.
Folks looking for an outdoor, beer-focused adventure next month may feel the draw of Parktoberfest, a free event at Brackenridge Park's Koehler Pavilion that celebrates San Antonio's German heritage.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host the family-friendly event on Sunday, September 26, which will featuring live music from Beethoven Männerchor and the Dirty River Jazz Band.



Local breweries such as Alamo Beer Co., Bexar Brewers, Freetail Brewing Co., Real Ale Brewing Company and Viva Beer offer craft beer samples, and eats from Paleteria San Antonio, Hüftgold Food Truck and JuJuice Juicery will be available for purchase.

Parktoberfest honors the legacy of the late Emma Koehler, who donated land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, owner of Pearl Brewing Association, a press release states.

The event will run 2-5 p.m.

