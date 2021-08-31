San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle to close its doors for daylong community service initiative

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Chicken N Pickle

Local pickle ball venue Chicken N Pickle will close its doors one day next week to perform community-service efforts — and provide its employees with a paid afternoon off.Chicken N Pickle is hosting its second annual "Hearts are Local" Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, September 7 so employees can perform acts of service at the SA Food Bank, Morgan’s Wonderland Park, the City of San Antonio and Habitat for Humanity.That afternoon, the crew will meet at Chicken N Pickle for an employee appreciation celebration and the rest of their paid afternoon off.According to a press release, giving back to and strengthening communities is one of Chicken N Pickle’s core values, supported by its Foundation, which works in partnership with local health, wellness and relationship-building charitable organizations. The Chicken N Pickle Foundation, formed in 2020, also provides financial assistance to employees in need and encourages volunteerism for team members.The sportsball venue will reopen to customers Wednesday, September 8.