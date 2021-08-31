Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle to close its doors for daylong community service initiative

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge Local pickle ball venue Chicken N Pickle will close its doors September 7 for community service day. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CHICKEN N PICKLE
  • Photo courtesy of Chicken N Pickle
  • Local pickle ball venue Chicken N Pickle will close its doors September 7 for community service day.
Local pickle ball venue Chicken N Pickle will close its doors one day next week to perform community-service efforts — and provide its employees with a paid afternoon off.

Chicken N Pickle is hosting its second annual "Hearts are Local" Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, September 7 so employees can perform acts of service at the SA Food Bank, Morgan’s Wonderland Park, the City of San Antonio and Habitat for Humanity.



That afternoon, the crew will meet at Chicken N Pickle for an employee appreciation celebration and the rest of their paid afternoon off.

According to a press release, giving back to and strengthening communities is one of Chicken N Pickle’s core values, supported by its Foundation, which works in partnership with local health, wellness and relationship-building charitable organizations. The Chicken N Pickle Foundation, formed in 2020, also provides financial assistance to employees in need and encourages volunteerism for team members.

The sportsball venue will reopen to customers Wednesday, September 8.

