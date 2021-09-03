San Antonio chefs will compete in Burger Showdown to benefit fresh fruit and veggie program
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 9:55 AM
click image
-
Pexels / Marta Dzedyshko
-
The Burger Showdown will take place Saturday, October 9.
If your craving for burgers doesn't stop when summer is over, an October cooking competition between eight San Antonio chefs may be just your juicy jam.
Edward Villarreal of the Homegrown Chef online cooking show
will host his Burger Showdown on Saturday, October 9 at Brooster's Backyard Icehouse to help bring fresh produce to San Antonio families in need.
Big State Produce Co.'s Big Fresh Market Box Program delivers fresh fruit and veggies to subscribers across Bexar County, and the competition will help sponsor boxes for low-income families, including those of hospitality workers.
The eight Burger Showdown chefs will vie for a cash prize and a trophy. Attendees will get to try each of their creations and pick the winner.
Participating chefs are:
- Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor
- Robert Cantu of the Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk and The Moon's Daughters
- Adrian Cruz of Ghost Kitchens SA and Gunslingers
- Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary — Modern Texas Cuisine
- Joseph Perez of The Esquire Tavern
- Ricardo Ramirez of the San Antonio Country Club
- Toby Soto of Humo of San Antonio
- Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and Alamo Biscuit Co.
General Admission tickets
are $55 and include tasting samples from each chef, fresh-cut French fries and an after-dinner treat from Cereal Killer Sweets. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Brooster's.
Limited VIP tickets are available for $75 and include early admission, one drink ticket and a certificate redeemable for a produce box from the Big Fresh program.
Brooster's is located at 815 Pleasanton Road, and the event runs 5-8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Edward Villarreal, Burger Showdown, Big Fresh Market Box Program, Big State Produce Co., Brooster's Backyard Icehouse, Diana Anderson, JD's Chili Parlor, Robert Cantu, Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk, The Moon's Daughters, Adrian Cruz, Ghost Kitchens SA, Gunslingers, Joseph Thadeus Martinez, Tributary, Joseph Perez, The Esquire Tavern, Ricardo Ramirez, The San Antonio Country Club, Toby Soto, Humo, Ceasar Zepeda, Sangria on the Burg, Alamo Biscuit Company, event, competition, Image