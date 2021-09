Minds behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launching sandwich pop-up Dang!wich next month

click image Instagram / dangwichsa

Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney will launch Dang!wich, a new pop-up sandwich concept early next month.

The Philly-style Italian Roast Pork Sangwich.

Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney — the couple behind San Antonio-based mixer brand Bexar Tonics — will soon add Philly-style sandwiches to their culinary repertoire.The pair will debut their Dang!wich pop-up Saturday, October 9 at Vista Brewing, one of the tenants in downtown maker space Warehouse 5.McLaughlin hails from Philadelphia, and the Dang!wich menu includes homages to the sandos of his childhood. The downtown Philly-style Italian Roast Pork Sangwich, for example, includes garlicky broccoli rabe and aged provolone on an Amoroso hearth-baked Italian roll.McLaughlin and McChesney told thethey'd planned to open a deli in early 2020 — until the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Instead, Bexar Tonics was born, and the couple’s three concentrated tonic syrups are now found in local specialty shops and on the menus of craft-cocktail spots across the city.Dang!wich's Vista Brewing pop-up will run from 4 p.m. to sellout.