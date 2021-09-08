Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Minds behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launching sandwich pop-up Dang!wich next month

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM

Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney will launch Dang!wich, a new pop-up sandwich concept early next month.
  • Instagram / dangwichsa
  • Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney will launch Dang!wich, a new pop-up sandwich concept early next month.
Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney — the couple behind San Antonio-based mixer brand Bexar Tonics — will soon add Philly-style sandwiches to their culinary repertoire.

The pair will debut their Dang!wich pop-up Saturday, October 9 at Vista Brewing, one of the tenants in downtown maker space Warehouse 5.



McLaughlin hails from Philadelphia, and the Dang!wich menu includes homages to the sandos of his childhood. The downtown Philly-style Italian Roast Pork Sangwich, for example, includes garlicky broccoli rabe and aged provolone on an Amoroso hearth-baked Italian roll.

The Philly-style Italian Roast Pork Sangwich.
  • Instagram / dangwichsa
  • The Philly-style Italian Roast Pork Sangwich.
McLaughlin and McChesney told the Current they'd planned to open a deli in early 2020 — until the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Instead, Bexar Tonics was born, and the couple’s three concentrated tonic syrups are now found in local specialty shops and on the menus of craft-cocktail spots across the city.

Dang!wich's Vista Brewing pop-up will run from 4 p.m. to sellout.

