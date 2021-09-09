Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 9, 2021

New Tia's Taco Hut now open for breakfast and lunch near downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM

click image Tia's Taco Hut has opened its newest location at 1203 N. St. Mary's St. - FACEBOOK / TIA’S TACO HUT
  • Facebook / Tia’s Taco Hut
  • Tia's Taco Hut has opened its newest location at 1203 N. St. Mary's St.
Alamo City-based chain Tia's Taco Hut has opened a new location near downtown, slinging tacos, tortas and burritos from a long-vacant building at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and North St. Mary’s Street.

The spot is the sixth Tia's Taco Hut location for San Antonio restaurateurs Benny and Lisa Costello. Their other holdings include Hometown Burger, Tio’s Tex Mex, Mr C’s Chicken and Waffles, Gulf Coast Fish House and Don Benito’s.



Located at 1203 N. St. Mary's St., the new Tia's is open Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two San Antonio breweries landed medals last weekend at the U.S. Open Beer Championship Read More

  2. San Antonio Beer Festival returning October 16, featuring more than 400 brews, food, live music Read More

  3. San Antonio's Mochinut will reopen this Friday after closure to deal with equipment issues Read More

  4. Minds behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launching sandwich pop-up Dang!wich next month Read More

  5. San Antonio's 4th Annual Fideo Loco Festival will celebrate the South Texas favorite November 6 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation