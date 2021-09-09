Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

San Antonio's 4th Annual Fideo Loco Festival will celebrate the South Texas favorite November 6

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM

San Antonio's Fideo Loco Festival returns to the Southside November 6.
  • fideolocofestivalsatx
  • San Antonio's Fideo Loco Festival returns to the Southside November 6.
Just in time for sweater weather, San Antonio’s Fideo Loco Festival will warm up local foodies with a Saturday, November 6 celebration of the beloved South Texas dish.

This year’s event will take place at Southside venue Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse from noon to 4 p.m. Along with samples of the comforting conglomeration of pasta, beans and picadillo, attendees will have access to market vendors, music and a full bar.



Tickets for the fourth annual iteration of the fest are available online ahead of time for $15, and for $20 the day of the event. Admission includes entrance and unlimited fideo samples. Kids 12 and under will be admitted for free but won't be able to sample food without a ticket.

The first 100 online tickets sold also will include a token allowing the attendee to vote for their favorite version of the dish. That winner will receive the festival's People's Choice title.

Organizers are accepting applications for cook-off teams and vendors until October 15.

Brooster’s Backyard is located at 815 Pleasanton Road.

