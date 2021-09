San Antonio's 4th Annual Fideo Loco Festival will celebrate the South Texas favorite November 6

click image fideolocofestivalsatx

San Antonio's Fideo Loco Festival returns to the Southside November 6.

Just in time for sweater weather, San Antonio’s Fideo Loco Festival will warm up local foodies with a Saturday, November 6 celebration of the beloved South Texas dish.This year’s event will take place at Southside venue Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse from noon to 4 p.m. Along with samples of the comforting conglomeration of pasta, beans and picadillo, attendees will have access to market vendors, music and a full bar.Tickets for the fourth annual iteration of the fest are available online ahead of time for $15, and for $20 the day of the event. Admission includes entrance and unlimited fideo samples. Kids 12 and under will be admitted for free but won't be able to sample food without a ticket.The first 100 online tickets sold also will include a token allowing the attendee to vote for their favorite version of the dish. That winner will receive the festival's People's Choice title.Organizers are accepting applications for cook-off teams and vendors until October 15.Brooster’s Backyard is located at 815 Pleasanton Road.