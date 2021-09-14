New spot on San Antonio's Broadway corridor will serve coffee and tea with Indian twist

click image Pexels / Charlotte May

Amaretti Coffee will specialize in Indian favorites such as authentic masala chai tea.

Caffeine fiends will soon have one more shop to try along the Broadway corridor. Amaretti Coffee — a new java joint with an international twist — is set to open in the space that once housed Brown Coffee.Amaretti founder Nirav Amarnath, a UTSA graduate, will helm the venture, armed with recipes for Indian masala chai tea, Indian cold coffee and pastries passed down from his grandmother, a native of the subcontinent.Though the space will focus largely on traditional flavors of India, it will also offer American coffee favorites such as americanos, cappuccinos and lattes.Located on the ground level of the 1800 Broadway apartments, the spot will host a grand opening Saturday, September 18 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Following the grand opening, Amaretti Coffee will operate Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.