Coffee shop-meets-bank Capital One Café will open next spring at La Cantera

San Antonians who prefer to sip an Americano while checking their bank balance will be able to do just that in the city’s first Capital One Café, slated to open next May, MySA reports Capital One Café, a service-industry venture from the financial conglomerate that dates back to 2016, will take over the old Microsoft Store at La Cantera, a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations shows.Construction on the $3.9 million project is set to start in November and finish next spring, mySA reports.Capital One Cafés are fully functioning coffee shops that offer java, tea, bakery sweets, free Wi-Fi and power outlets. Additionally, they boast ATMs that offer withdrawals and can accept cash and check deposits.The stores also are staffed by "ambassadors" who can offer financial advice for those interested in opening an account or shopping credit card products between cups of joe, according to the Capital One website