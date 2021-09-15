Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Smoothie and healthy-eating concept Kineapple coming to the food hall at San Antonio's Pearl

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge New smoothie spot Kineapple will open later this month. - PHOTO COURTESY KINEAPPLE
  • Photo Courtesy Kineapple
  • New smoothie spot Kineapple will open later this month.
Smoothie aficionados will soon be able snag those and more from Kineapple, a venture from the couple behind Local Coffee Founders scheduled to open this month in the Pearl's Bottling Department food hall.

Married entrepreneurs Robby and Neesha Grubbs will serve up an ingredient-driven menu that aims to make healthy eating accessible. Not a typo, the eatery's name pays homage to their youngest son, who struggled to say “pineapple” as a child and instead pronounced it with a "K" sound.



Diners can expect smoothies made with modifiers such as plant-based proteins, whey isolate, creatine, turmeric, collagen and cold brew coffee shots. The spot will also offer light meals and snacks including a crunchy kale salad, free-range chicken salad sandwiches and an in-house protein bar. Additionally, it will serve coffee from a rotating list of specialty roasters.

“Kineapple is something that we’re looking forward to bringing to Pearl,” Robby Grubbs said in a statement. “We wanted to be able to bring high-quality, healthy ingredients to the table without sacrificing taste, and that’s what we’ve done here.”

The owners didn't provide an exact opening date for the venture.

Kineapple will be located in the space in the Bottling Department formerly occupied by Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. Its hours will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on the weekends.

