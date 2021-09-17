Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 17, 2021

Longtime San Antonio eatery Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina leaving Broadway for Loop 1604

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio staple Tomatillos will leave the Broadway corridor on Sunday, September 26. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • San Antonio staple Tomatillos will leave the Broadway corridor on Sunday, September 26.
For more than 25 years, Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina has served up generous portions of Tex-Mex fare with a side of festive atmosphere on Broadway just north of downtown.

But the fiesta is coming to an end — at least in its current location.



The SA staple's last day of business in its current spot will be Sunday, September 26, MySA reports. A representative for the restaurant confirmed plans for its move to 1827 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 103, which previously housed seafood spot Sam's Boat.

Dallas-based investment group Briarwood Capital purchased Tomatillos' building in February of 2019, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. At that time, the company said it planned to redevelop the property into a new retail or mixed-use concept, but provided no additional details.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants embroiled in $2 million lawsuit Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Whataburger lands on lists of most- and least-caloric burgers in the U.S. Read More

  3. San Antonio Torchy’s Tacos locations to offer free delivery September 20-26 Read More

  4. Golden Wok Lawsuit, Haunted Tavern Pop-up: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to bring pumpkin pie back to dining rooms October 4 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation