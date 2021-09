Longtime San Antonio eatery Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina leaving Broadway for Loop 1604

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps

San Antonio staple Tomatillos will leave the Broadway corridor on Sunday, September 26.

For more than 25 years, Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina has served up generous portions of Tex-Mex fare with a side of festive atmosphere on Broadway just north of downtown.But the fiesta is coming to an end — at least in its current location.The SA staple's last day of business in its current spot will be Sunday, September 26, MySA reports . A representative for the restaurant confirmed plans for its move to 1827 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 103, which previously housed seafood spot Sam's Boat.Dallas-based investment group Briarwood Capital purchased Tomatillos' building in February of 2019, the San Antonio Business Journal reports . At that time, the company said it planned to redevelop the property into a new retail or mixed-use concept, but provided no additional details.