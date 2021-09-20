Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 20, 2021

Food delivery app DoorDash expands alcohol delivery services to Texas residents

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 1:06 PM

click image DoorDash has announced expanded beer, wine and spirit delivery services across 20 states, including Texas. - INSTAGRAM / DOORDASH
  • Instagram / doordash
  • DoorDash has announced expanded beer, wine and spirit delivery services across 20 states, including Texas.
Food delivery giant DoorDash today announced expanded beer, wine and spirit delivery services across 20 states, including Texas. Customers can now toggle to a new alcohol tab of the DoorDash app to order boozy drinks from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores.

The expansion comes after a successful run of the alcohol delivery program amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, during which many states — including Texas — evolved legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents' homes.



The delivery app now hosts an alcohol catalog offering the gamut of libations, from to-go drinks from local restaurants to celebratory bubbly from nearby liquor stores.

Given the inherent complexities surrounding the delivery of alcohol, the delivery conglomerate has integrated extensive security measures to support the legal responsibilities that come with it.

These include — but are not limited to — rigorous ID verification prior to checkout, multiple ID check points along the delivery to ensure customers are of legal age and a compliance course for DoorDash employees 21 years or older to ensure they are aware of local laws around the delivery of alcohol.

