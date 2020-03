Governor Clears Texas Restaurants to Deliver Alcohol Amid Pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared that residents can now order alcohol to be delivered from restaurants, so long as food is also included in the purchase.“Restaurants in Texas can now deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to customers,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday night. “In response to #coronavirus I waived some regulations that hindered that.”The order comes as San Antonio City Council prepares to vote on a provision that would close bars and restaurants for 30 days. Mayor Ron Nirenberg made a similar emergency declaration yesterday, but that only lasts seven days.Under the mayor's order, restaurants will still be able to operate drive-through windows, deliver food and offer curbside takeout orders.The council vote, expected some time after 9 a.m., comes as the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the city grew to 25. Nearly 9,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus, according to a CNN tally . At least 149 have died.

Restaurants in Texas can now deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to customers. In response to #coronavirus I waived some regulations that hindered that. These next few weeks it’s important to support our restaurants. They’re a great source of food for Texans. pic.twitter.com/j9LFsDFceE

