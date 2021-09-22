San Antonio entrepreneurs behind Bexar Tonics release small-batch prickly pear simple syrup

click to enlarge
-
Deux South for Bexar Tonics
-
Bexar Tonics has released South Tex Prickly Pear Syrup.
The minds behind San Antonio mixer brand Bexar Tonics have expanded their culinary repertoire once more
with the release of South Tex Prickly Pear Syrup, a simple syrup made with locally harvested fruit.
The new product's label boasts just five ingredients — filtered water, citric acid, kosher salt, cane sugar and prickly pear tuna, prized for a candy-like flavor with berry notes.
While not available in retail shops, the concoction is being used to sweeten teas and cocktails at Leon Springs’ Point Park food truck plaza. Bexar Tonics proprietors Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney say they're on the hunt for more bars and restaurants to partner with.
Bexar Tonics is hoping to piggyback on the relationships it already has with local drinkeries such as Devils River Whiskey, The Dooryard and Second Pitch Beer Company, which serve cocktails using the company's other three concentrated tonic syrups.
McLaughlin and McChesney told the Current
they'd planned to open a deli in early 2020 — until the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Instead, Bexar Tonics was born, and the couple’s syrups are now found in local specialty shops and on the menus of craft-cocktail spots across the city.
The pair will also debut a Philly-style sandwich pop-up Saturday, October 9 at Vista Brewing, one of the tenants in downtown maker space Warehouse 5.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.