Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

San Antonio entrepreneurs behind Bexar Tonics release small-batch prickly pear simple syrup

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge Bexar Tonics has released South Tex Prickly Pear Syrup. - DEUX SOUTH FOR BEXAR TONICS
  • Deux South for Bexar Tonics
  • Bexar Tonics has released South Tex Prickly Pear Syrup.
The minds behind San Antonio mixer brand Bexar Tonics have expanded their culinary repertoire once more with the release of South Tex Prickly Pear Syrup, a simple syrup made with locally harvested fruit.

The new product's label boasts just five ingredients — filtered water, citric acid, kosher salt, cane sugar and prickly pear tuna, prized for a candy-like flavor with berry notes.



While not available in retail shops, the concoction is being used to sweeten teas and cocktails at Leon Springs’ Point Park food truck plaza. Bexar Tonics proprietors Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney say they're on the hunt for more bars and restaurants to partner with.

Bexar Tonics is hoping to piggyback on the relationships it already has with local drinkeries such as Devils River Whiskey, The Dooryard and Second Pitch Beer Company, which serve cocktails using the company's other three concentrated tonic syrups.

McLaughlin and McChesney told the Current they'd planned to open a deli in early 2020 — until the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Instead, Bexar Tonics was born, and the couple’s syrups are now found in local specialty shops and on the menus of craft-cocktail spots across the city.

The pair will also debut a Philly-style sandwich pop-up Saturday, October 9 at Vista Brewing, one of the tenants in downtown maker space Warehouse 5.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans now open in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch neighborhood Read More

  2. San Antonio boutique grocer Wong's Bodega closing Southtown location, says it's relocating Read More

  3. New study ranks San Antonio as fourth-worst city in the U.S. for drunk driving Read More

  4. Texas chef Fermín Núñez among Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2021 Read More

  5. How Marcus Baskerville became the unlikely face for a beer-focused initiative to address racial injustice Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22nd, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation