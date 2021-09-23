Thursday, September 23, 2021
San Antonio’s ¡Salud! tequila bar now closed; Bentley’s owner will take over the space
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 12:22 PM
Alamo Heights-area tequila bar ¡Salud! closed its doors Sunday.
¡Salud! — a drinkery known for its impressive tequila, mezcal and sotol offerings — closed Sunday after 16 years in operation, making way for another tenant to take over its Alamo Heights space.
Local operator Jesse Tavitas, who owns neighboring bar Bentley’s, is set to take over the property at 8123 Broadway, according to the San Antonio Express-News
.
Tavitas told the daily he wants to add a space for live music and further develop the spot's outdoor beer garden with upgrades such as a 12-foot LED screen. He expects to open the new concept toward the end of the year.
¡Salud! regularly featured live bands, Latin dancing and tequila-tasting events. The spot also served up Mexican fare, affordable happy hour specials and award-winning organic cucumber and tamarindo margaritas.
