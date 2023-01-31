Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge

click to enlarge
Greg Simmons started work at TV station KSAT in 1980.
Greg Simmons, KSAT-TV's longtime sports director and anchor, resigned Monday following his arrest last week on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The sportscaster, who spent 42 years at KSAT, announced his departure in a statement carried on the station's 10 p.m. newscast. His arrest occurred early Friday morning.
“For the past 42 years, I have had the honor of working with the best in the business while sharing my passion for sports and our community with all of you,” Simmons said. “I am overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support from family, friends and viewers in light of recent events. I have resigned from my role as Sports Director at KSAT 12. I am grateful for the opportunity this brings to focus on my health and wellness, and what the future will bring.”
Bexar County deputies pulled over Simmons, 67, at 3 a.m. Friday on San Antonio's far North Side on his way home from cocktail bar the Green Lantern, according to multiple media reports
It took five minutes for Simmons to stop after being signaled by a deputy, and the sportscaster believed he was driving on U.S. Highway 281 even though he was pulled over on Evans Road, the Express-News reports
Further, Simmons handed the deputy his American Express card when asked for his license, the report states.
After deputies couldn't obtain a breath sample, authorities conducted a blood test to determine Simmons' blood-alcohol level, according to the daily.
Simmons' arrest came roughly a month after the county filed a DWI charge
against City Councilman Clayton Perry, whose arrest triggered conversations about San Antonio's high rate of drunken driving
