San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber will carry part of the Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag in Pride Parade

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Marchers carry a section of the Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag, created in 2003 to stretch from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.

Members of the San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce will have a piece of history on hand at this Saturday's Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.



Marchers for the organization will carry a section of the Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag, a record-breaking banner created in 2003 to stretch from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The banner, developed by Baker to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Rainbow Flag's creation, was later divided into sections and distributed to cities around the globe.



Baker, a San Francisco-based artist and political activist, worked with a collective to create the first Rainbow Flag in 1978 under commission from Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay elected official. Since then it's become the most widely recognized international symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.



Baker, who died in 2017, refused to trademark the flag, arguing it was a symbol of hope, pride and strength that belonged to the entire LGBTQ+ community.



“We are incredibly honored to carry this historic piece of the Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag,” Luis Vazquez, executive director of the San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, said in an emailed statement. “This flag not only represents the rich history and resilience of our community but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and acceptance."

The Pride Bigger Than Texas Night Parade will commence at 9 p.m. Saturday, following North Main Avenue south from West Dewey Place to West Euclid Avenue. It's free to watch.