San Antonio nonprofit to host Texas Fashion Week October 1-7

The weeklong gathering features fashion shows, workshops and panels from industry-leading experts.

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 11:51 am

Texas Fashion Week will return October 1-7, 2022. - Instagram / txfashionweek
Instagram / txfashionweek
Texas Fashion Week will return October 1-7, 2022.
San Antonio’s Texas Fashion Industry Initiative will host Texas Fashion Week October 1-7, featuring a slew of events for the Alamo City’s fashionably-inclined.

The weeklong gathering features seven days of fashion shows, workshops and panels led by industry-leading experts. The event also brings designers, models and photographers together at spots like the Tobin Center, Brick at Blue Star and University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg Skyroom for runway celebrations of local talent.

Texas Fashion Week will kick off with an opening mixer at Legacy Park on October 1, and close with the Texas Fashion Industry Awards at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The red-carpet event will honor Texan fashion professionals from across the state that have demonstrated high performance and have positively impacted the Texan-American fashion economy. 

Headquartered in downtown San Antonio, The Texas Fashion Industry Initiative is the state’s first official 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to the positive growth of the Texas fashion industry. In 2021, Mayor Ron Nirenberg officially proclaimed October 1-7 as Texas Fashion Week.

Tickets for Texas Fashion Week events will be available for purchase August 15.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Trending

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has San Antonio homecoming for back-to-back Missions games

By Tommy Escobar

All-star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. talks to the media at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month.

San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres start ticket sales for Randy Rainbow, Beach Boys, more

By Michael Karlis

Shows include a performance from Emmy-nominated comedian and best selling author Randy Rainbow, an raunchy magic show, and even the Beach Boys.

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.

Also in Arts

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has San Antonio homecoming for back-to-back Missions games

By Tommy Escobar

All-star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. talks to the media at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month.

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us