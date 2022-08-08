San Antonio nonprofit to host Texas Fashion Week October 1-7

Instagram / txfashionweek
Texas Fashion Week will return October 1-7, 2022.
San Antonio’s Texas Fashion Industry Initiative will host Texas Fashion Week October 1-7, featuring a slew of events for the Alamo City’s fashionably-inclined.
The weeklong gathering features seven days of fashion shows, workshops and panels led by industry-leading experts. The event also brings designers, models and photographers together at spots like the Tobin Center, Brick at Blue Star and University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg Skyroom for runway celebrations of local talent.
Texas Fashion Week will kick off with an opening mixer at Legacy Park on October 1, and close with the Texas Fashion Industry Awards at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The red-carpet event will honor Texan fashion professionals from across the state that have demonstrated high performance and have positively impacted the Texan-American fashion economy.
Headquartered in downtown San Antonio, The Texas Fashion Industry Initiative is the state’s first official 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to the positive growth of the Texas fashion industry. In 2021, Mayor Ron Nirenberg officially proclaimed October 1-7 as Texas Fashion Week.
Tickets for Texas Fashion Week
events will be available for purchase August 15.
