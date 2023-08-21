LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Spurs plan members-only 'dining and lounge venue' for La Cantera site

The Spurs Club will offer bougie amenities including 'multiple bars, fine dining, lounge and personal workspaces,' the club's website states.

Mon, Aug 21, 2023

click to enlarge The 34,000-square-foot Victory Capital Performance Center will feature the the most hi-tech innovations in sports technology. - Courtesy of Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Courtesy of Spurs Sports & Entertainment
The 34,000-square-foot Victory Capital Performance Center will feature the the most hi-tech innovations in sports technology.
The San Antonio Spurs’ training facility under development at La Cantera will feature a private social club and restaurant in addition to its state-of-the-art athletic offerings, according to details shared online.

The Spurs Club will offer bougie amenities including “multiple bars, fine dining, lounge and personal workspaces,” all with private elevator access and exclusive views of the team's practice courts, the club’s website states.

“This is going to be the first of its kind in the NBA,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Frank Miceli told the San Antonio Business Journal. “This is going to be a place where members can gather, they can entertain, they can unwind in a truly premium atmosphere.”

San Antonio chef Steve McHugh — who helms local concepts Cured and Landrace, as well as Luminaire, inside Austin’s Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue — has been invited to head the club’s kitchen, SABJ also reports.

Potential members can request to be added to the Spurs Club’s waiting list for either corporate or individual memberships, the club's website shows.

The 34,000-square-foot facility, called Victory Capital Performance Center, will be the new home of basketball operations for the Spurs. It's also first training facility in professional sports almost entirely constructed from timber, according to officials.

