Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear

The merchandise appeared shortly after digital artist Adrian Galvan got attention for creating a joke Spurs uniform with a Fred's Fish Fry sponsorship logo.

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 2:58 pm

Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.
Sanford Nowlin
Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.
Local digital artist Adrian Galvan's cheeky redesign of Spurs' uniforms with a Fred's Fish Fry sponsorship logo has clearly struck a chord with both fans and at least one merchandiser.

Shortly after Galvan got social media attention for his snarky concept art, gear featuring the design has popped up for sale on Bexar County Social Apparel's website. The site is selling a Fred's Fish Fry pint glass for $21.99, a Wembanyama T-shirt emblazoned with the restaurant's logo for $29.99 and a fleece blanket featuring the concept art for $57.99.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the online sports fan apparel shop has sold 10 T-shirts, owner Michael Baez told the Current.

However, caveat emptor. Baez said he has neither a licensing agreement with the Spurs nor Galvan for the merchandise.
