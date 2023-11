Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.

Link for this shirt is live. All customs, come through my DM. https://t.co/wrON4arOGq https://t.co/7dVUrghgz1 — 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 β„‚π• π•¦π•Ÿπ•₯π•ͺ π•Šπ• π•”π•šπ•’π• 𝔸𝕑𝕑𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) November 7, 2023

Local digital artist Adrian Galvan's cheeky redesign of Spurs' uniforms with a Fred's Fish Fry sponsorship logo has clearly struck a chord with both fans and at least one merchandiser.Shortly after Galvan got social media attention for his snarky concept art, gear featuring the design has popped up for sale on Bexar County Social Apparel's website . The site is selling a Fred's Fish Fry pint glass for $21.99, a Wembanyama T-shirt emblazoned with the restaurant's logo for $29.99 and a fleece blanket featuring the concept art for $57.99.As of Wednesday afternoon, the online sports fan apparel shop has sold 10 T-shirts, owner Michael Baez told theHowever, caveat emptor. Baez said he has neither a licensing agreement with the Spurs nor Galvan for the merchandise.